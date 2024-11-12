Alexandria New Medical Center’s (ANMC) net profits after tax increased by 49.71% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024 to EGP 21.357 million, compared to EGP 14.266 million, as per a disclosure on November 12th.

Meanwhile, the firm garnered EGP 251.789 million in operating revenues from January through September, up from EGP 206.838 million during the same period of last year.

ANMC is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of medical diagnostic and treatment services in various medical fields. The company focuses on the operation of a hospital, which consists of a range of medical specializations, including gynecology, general surgery, and pediatrics, among others.

