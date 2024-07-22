Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a bullish trend on Sunday, with market capitalization hitting EGP 1.967 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index increased by 0.45%, closing at 28,783.24 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) went up by 1.74%, concluding the session at 6,608.91 points, while the EGX100 index rose by 1.41% to end at 9,507.08 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, added 0.19%, wrapping up the session at 2,781.37 points.

Trading volume amounted to 1.495 billion shares exchanged through 136,987 transactions at a turnover of EGP 4.258 billion.

Retail investors controlled 82.42% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 17.57% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 95.47% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 3.92% and 0.61%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 50.524 million. Arab and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 38.148 million and EGP 12.376 million, respectively.