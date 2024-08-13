The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has inked a cooperation protocol with the Iraq Stock Exchange to strengthen ties and boost coordination between the two markets, as per an emailed press release.

The protocol has been signed by the Chairman of the EGX Ahmed El-Sheikh and the Director of the Board of Governors of Iraq Stock Exchange Thaer Adnan Hashem

The agreement focuses on raising investment awareness, attracting mutual investments, and supporting the transition to a digital economy to enhance the competitiveness of both stock markets.

El-Sheikh highlighted that the protocol would foster cooperation in securities trading, exchange key information, and explore ways to support financial product diversification and market liquidity.

He also noted the importance of capacity building and training for brokerage firms and listed companies.

Hashem echoed the importance of the protocol in advancing the infrastructure of financial markets and promoting the digital economy, while also supporting training and capacity building in both countries.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).