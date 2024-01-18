ABU DHABI - E7 Group (E7), formerly known as United Printing & Publishing Sole Proprietorship (UPP), has commemorated its recent listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) via the first ever Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger in the UAE with a ceremony hosted at the stock exchange.

The stock market bell was rung as a symbolic gesture in celebration of the company’s transition to the public market in November 2023.

E7’s listing on ADX represents a significant milestone in the company’s journey as an industrial champion in Abu Dhabi, following its entry into the high-growth sustainable packaging segment in 2022 and its rapid international expansion in the high-value security solutions segment. Besides serving UAE private and public sector entities, E7 Group has an expanding customer base across Central and South Asia, Europe and South America.

Ali Saif Ali Abdulla Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of E7 Group, said, “With the backing of an expanded and diverse shareholder base, we have an opportunity to invest in the growth of our business by expanding our technological capabilities and product offerings and explore opportunities for further regional expansion. As we look to the future, we are confident that we are ideally placed to cater to increasing regional and global demand and remain committed to delivering excellence to our clients.”

The ceremony was attended by senior officials and selected stakeholders.