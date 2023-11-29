PHOTO
Dubai Taxi Company on Wednesday said it priced its initial public offering at 1.85 dirhams per share, the top end of offer price range, to raise 1.2 billion dirhams ($315 million).
(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru;)
