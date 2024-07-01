Dubai-listed Taaleem Holdings PJSC will operate branches of top British private school Harrow in the Gulf states after signing a master agreement with Harrow International Schools Limited (HISL).

The Dubai-based education company, which has more than 30 schools, said it will now hold the exclusive right to own and operate Harrow International Schools in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

Taaleem listed on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) in 2022.

There is currently one Harrow International School in Bengalaru, India, while the Asia International School Limited (AISL) operates the AISL Harrow International Schools in Japan, Hong Kong as well as mainland China and Thailand.

Harrow history

The original Harrow School in London, founded in 1572, is a single sex boys only school, with limited places for girls in the final two years of school, known in the UK schooling system as sixth form.

Among old boys, or Old Harrovians, are Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch, musician James Blunt and former Prime Ministers including Winston Churchill and Sir Robert Peel.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

