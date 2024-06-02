Digitize for Investment and Technology’s consolidated net profits after tax surged 37.2% year on year (YoY) in the first three months of 2024 to EGP 1.227 million, compared to EGP 894,888 during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, as per a filing on June 2nd.

Operating revenues grew to EGP 78.364 million from EGP 64.497 million.

The firm’s standalone results showed an increase in net profits after tax in the January-March period to EGP738,705, up from EGP 489,210 over the same period a year ago.

Digitize, established in 2015, is a direct investment firm specializing in digital transformation across various sectors.

