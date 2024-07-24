The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Wednesday’s trading session higher by 12.50 points (0.29%) at 4,228.65 points.

A total of 206.20 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 382.04 million.

Emirates NBD registered the highest turnover of AED 84.84 million, while Shuaa Capital was the most active stock with 57.75 million shares.

National International Holding topped the gainers with 14.67%, whereas BHM Capital Financial Services headed the decliners with 9.82%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) grew by 0.316% to 9,263.44 points.

The turnover amounted to AED 999.44 million through the exchange of 241.98 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.82 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 194 million, whereas Eshraq Investments dominated the trading volume with 28.94 million shares.

RAPCO Investment advanced the risers with 9.15%, while Aram Group led the falling companies with 9.29%.

