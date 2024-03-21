The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the request of Al Ashghal Almoysra Company to trade their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Al Ashghal Almoysra plans to trade 480,000 shares, representing 20% of its share capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

Furthermore, Miahona Company obtained the CMA’s approval for its initial public offering (IPO) to float 48.27 million shares, equivalent to 30% of its share capital, on Tadawul.

The CMA passed the two requests on 20 March 2024.

