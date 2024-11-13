CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (CICH) posted a 116.49% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2024, according to a filing on November 13th.

The company’s consolidated profits after tax and minority interest stood at EGP 1.616 billion in the nine-month period, compared to EGP 746.475 in the first nine months of 2023.

Operating revenues rose to EGP 5.170 billion from EGP 4.127 billion in the nine months ended September 30th last year.

Meanwhile, standalone net profits after tax recorded EGP 574.129 million in the January-September period, up from EGP 414.835 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

CI Capital Holding is one of Egypt's leading non-bank financial services providers. It offers a wide range of solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

