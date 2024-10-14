Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a total value of EGP 15 billion through two tranches on Monday, 14 October 2024.

The first offering stood at EGP 5 billion and will mature in two years on 1 October 2026, according to official data.

With a tenor of three years until 1 October 2027, the second auction was valued at EGP 10 billion.

Additionally, the CBE unveiled floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 2 billion through one auction, which holds a five-year maturity period until 1 October 2029.

