Riyadh – The net profits of United International Transportation Company (Budget Saudi) increased by 10% to SAR 277.21 million in 2023 from SAR 252 million in 2022.

Revenues amounted to SAR 1.37 billion as of 31 December 2023, an annual leap of 34.43% from SAR 1.02 billion, according to the income statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 3.90 last year from SAR 3.54 in 2022.

Cash Dividends

The board of Budget Saudi proposed cash dividends amounting to SAR 71.16 million, representing 10% of the capital, for 2023.

Under the board’s recommendation which was made on 25 March 2024, the Saudi firm will pay a dividend of SAR 1 per share for 71.16 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and distribution dates for H2-23 cash dividends will be announced at a later time.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the company’s net profits after Zakat and tax jumped by 12.94% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 211.10 million, compared to SAR 186.92 million.

