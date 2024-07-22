Bonyan for Development and Trade, a subsidiary of Compass Capital, is planning to offer a stake on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) for $120 million before the end of 2024, two sources in the know told Asharq Business.

Bonyan might be listed on the EGX this week to pave the way for offering a stake before the year ends, with the investment banks, CI Capital and Arqaam Capital, managing the offering, one source revealed.

In July 2018, Compass Capital acquired Bonyan from Qalaa Holdings to establish a real estate investment platform.

