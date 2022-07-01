Riyadh – The board of Banque Saudi Fransi announced a cash dividend payment of SAR 0.75 per share, representing 7.50% of the share’s par value, for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The bank will disburse a total amount of SAR 900.64 million for 1.20 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

Banque Saudi Fransi noted that the entitlement and distribution dates will be 21 July and 4 August, respectively.

It is worth noting that the Saudi lender recently announced a cash dividends distribution of SAR 1.01 billion for H2-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).