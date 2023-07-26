Banque Saudi Fransi witnessed a 25.58% leap in net profit to SAR 2.15 billion during the first half (H1) of 2023, versus SAR 1.71 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.70 during January-June 2023, higher than SAR 1.33 in H1-22, according to the interim income statements.

The clients’ deposits reached SAR 161.16 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2023, up 2.06% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 157.91 billion.

Assets increased by 6.25% to SAR 245.71 billion in H1-23 from SAR 231.26 billion in H1-22, while investments rose by 13.04% to SAR 49.17 billion from SAR 43.50 billion.

Income Statements for Q2-23

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the bank's net profits amounted to SAR 1.073 billion, an annual surge of 28.20% from SAR 837 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 profits inched down by 0.28% from the SAR 1.076 billion recorded as of 31 March 2023.

Dividends

The board members of Banque Saudi Fransi greenlighted cash dividends after zakat worth SAR 1.13 billion for H1-23.

The lender will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.95 per share, representing 9.50% of the share nominal value, for 1.99 billion eligible shares.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the approved dividends will be 3 and 20 August 2023, respectively.

