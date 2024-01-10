Bahrain’s Al Salam Bank has terminated discussions on the acquisition of Kuwait Finance House’s (KFH) Bahrain arm in collaboration with an investor.

The bank said in a bourse filing that the parties could not reach mutually agreeable terms for the potential transaction.

Bahrain-based Al Salam Bank is listed on both Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the Bahrain Bourse while Kuwait Finance House is listed on both the Bahrain Bourse and Boursa Kuwait.

Al Salam announced that it was in discussions with KFH regarding acquisition of its entire shareholding in KFH Bahrain in November.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

(imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com)