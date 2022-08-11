Riyadh – Astra Industrial Group logged net profit after Zakat and tax worth SAR 317.78 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, a yearly surge of 202.06% when compared to SAR 105.20 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 3.97 during the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, compared to SAR 1.32 in the same period in 2021, according to a bourse statement on Thursday.

Moreover, revenues for H1-22 grew by 10.24% to SAR 1.24 billion, from SAR 1.12 billion in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of the year, the company registered SAR 243.09 million in net earnings, an annual increase of 345.23% from SAR 54.59 million.

Revenues stood at SAR 608.54 million in the March-June period in 2022, up 14.15% when compared with SAR 533.08 million in the same period a year earlier.

During Q1 of the year, the group reported net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 74.69 million, an annual jump of 47.59% from SAR 50.60 million.

