Riyadh – The board of Arab National Bank (ANB) has recommended a cash dividends distribution of SAR 750 million, representing 5% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The Saudi lender will pay a dividend of SAR 0.50 per share for a total number of 1.50 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

ANB noted that the distribution date should be 18 July this year.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the bank recorded net profits worth SAR 650.70 million, compared to SAR 582.20 million in Q1-21.

