The net profits of Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Company reached SAR 17.35 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, marking a 68.84% year-on-year (YoY) drop from SAR 55.68 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.19 in the January-June 2023 period, versus SAR 0.61 in the year-ago period, according to the initial income statements.

Assets increased by 4.16% YoY to SAR 3.55 billion in H1-23 from SAR 3.41 billion, while investments plunged by 90.96% YoY to SAR 893,000 from SAR 9.87 million.

Income Statements for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, Amlak International witnessed 77.89% lower net profits at SAR 6.31 million, compared to SAR 28.56 million in Q2-22.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 net profits retreated by 42.81% from SAR 11.03 million in Q1-23.

