Riyadh – The initial public offering (IPO) of Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund has attracted 470,158 subscribers, registering SAR 1.07 billion in net subscription value.

The IPO had a 15-business day subscription period, which ended on 31 March, according to a recent bourse filing.

AlKhabeer Capital, the fund manager, noted that the units will be listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) within 20 days from 31 March.

It is worth noting that Alkhabeer Growth started its IPO on 13 March this year.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).