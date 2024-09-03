Alistithmar Capital’s new REIT fund will list on Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) this week.

The Alistithmar AREIC Diversified REIT Fund will trade under the symbol 4350 and ISIN code SA1620523V54 in the Real Estate Investment Traded Funds (REITs) sector, the bourse said.

Alistithmar Capital is the investment arm of The Saudi Investment Bank.



Last April, the company announced that it has partnered with Ezdihar Real Estate Development Company to create a new real estate fund valued at SAR 1.1 billion ($293.3 million).



