Riyadh – The board of Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment has announced a cash dividend of SAR 0.40 per share for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

Al Hammadi will pay SAR 48 million, representing 4% of the capital, for 120 million eligible shares, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The eligibility and distribution dates will be on 10 and 17 April, respectively.

In 2021, the Saudi listed company logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 90.09 million, a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 31.13% from SAR 130.83 million.

