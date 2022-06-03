Riyadh – Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment has announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.40 per share for the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The Saudi listed firm will pay out a total of SAR 48 million, representing 4% of the capital, for 120 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on 8 and 19 June, respectively.

It is worth noting that Al Hammadi distributed the same amount of Q2-22 dividends for Q1-22 last April.

During the first three months (3M) of 2022, the company witnessed a 74.33% year-on-year (YoY) leap in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 61.96 million[IE1] from SAR 35.54 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).