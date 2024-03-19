Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) partnered with Eureeca, a global investment platform with a presence in Europe, to expand access to global investors to initial public offerings (IPOs)

ADX and Eureeca will build on the exchange’s robust e-IPO investor portal in line with its commitment to simplifying the IPO process, according to a press release.

This collaboration aims to foster accessibility to ADX IPOs, appealing to increasing interest from regional and global retail investors as well as high net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

ADX will deploy Eureeca’s capabilities to enhance investors’ access to IPOs and enable a more efficient process for international investors.

The partnership will leverage Eureeca’s international investor base to provide the regional and international retail and HNWIs the opportunity to participate in ADX IPOs.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, CEO of ADX, commented: "By leveraging Eureeca’s advanced technological capabilities, we believe this new initiative, will significantly transform IPO accessibility and provide a simpler investment journey for a diverse range of investors who are looking to be part of ADX’s growth.”

Sam Quawasmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Eureeca, said: “Being the first collaboration of its kind to enable international investors to subscribe to an IPO frictionlessly, whilst having the ability to sell at any given moment post the IPO’s listing on the exchange via the Eureeca platform, is truly a game-changer.”

“We look forward to enhancing the offering on a multiple country basis in order for investors to build a well-diversified multi-asset class, multi-jurisdictional investment portfolio using our platform,” Quawasmi added.

This comes as a part of ADX's objectives to enhance global connectivity and boost investment opportunities for retail investors globally, anchoring its position as a leading financial hub in the region.

In 2023, ADX’s market cap increased by 17% to a total of AED 3 trillion ($817 billion), reinforcing its position as the largest capital market in the UAE and the second largest in the Middle East.

The number of investors hiked by 59% year-on-year (YoY). Meanwhile, foreign ownership in ADX-listed companies surged by 35%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).