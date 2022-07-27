ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has recorded its highest rise in terms of market value and trading value at end of the second quarter of 2022, according to the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

In its quarterly bulletin on the performance of Arab stock markets issued today, the AMF noted that the ADX achieved an increase of US$29.23 billion in terms of market value, rising from $513.19 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 to $542.42 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

The report also pointed out that the market value of the Dubai Financial Market increased by some $24.45 billion, reaching $143.57 billion by end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to $119.12 billion in the first quarter.

The AMF report also noted that the market value of Arab financial markets listed in its database dropped by about 2.86 percent, equivalent to nearly $126.89 billion, reaching some $4,311.93 billion by end of the second quarter of 2022, noting that most of performance indicators of Arab stock exchanges witnessed consistent declines.

The report added that several Arab markets declined in performance due to interest rate rises by the US Federal Reserves and a number of international banks in the Arab region, as well as inflationary pressures.