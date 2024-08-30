The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has recorded significant value and volume of trading in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) since the beginning of this year, making it the most active and liquid ETF market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

According to data obtained by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) from ADX, the total value of ETF trading on the exchange reached AED1.863 billion in the first eight months of 2024.

This strong activity and significant growth reinforces ADX's position as a preferred destination and a major regional hub for ETFs, while supporting its ambitious goals of attracting and listing ETFs from global issuers. The exchange is also continuing its efforts to expand investment products, enhance its efficiency, and drive its sustainable growth.

The volume of trading in exchange-traded index funds (ETFs) on ADX settled at around 450.7 million units since the beginning of this year, with the number of transactions reaching 19,853 transactions.