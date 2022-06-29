ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it has listed Invictus Investment Company, a trading firm specialising in agro-food commodities, raw materials for industries and finished goods, and a subsidiary of Invictus Holding Limited.

The company made its trading debut on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s Growth Market as it takes steps to broaden the products it trades and expand its operations internationally.

Invictus Investment, which started trading today under the trading symbol INVICTUS, was established in Jebel Ali Free Zone in 2014 to manage raw material import requirements for large manufacturers in Sudan. It has since grown into a full-service trading company specialising in commodities, agri-food and finished goods across Africa, Middle East and Asia. The company also operates Invictus Trading FZE, a fully owned subsidiary whose activities include non-manufactured precious metals trading.

Invictus Investment’s net income more than doubled to AED 282 million in 2021 compared to AED 125 million in 2020. Meanwhile, the company generated AED 2.94 billion in revenues in 2021 compared to AED 1.97 billion in 2020. As at 31st December, 2021, its assets stood at AED 1.07 billion. The company has 1.12 billion shares outstanding, with 66.96 percent owned by Invictus Holding Limited, 22.32 percent by IHC Food Holding LLC, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), and 10.71 percent by Al Ataa Investment Company.

The listing of Invictus Investment brings the number of companies on ADX’s Growth Market to 13.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADX, said, "We are pleased to welcome Invictus Investment on our Growth Market, where private firms can begin their capital market journey and investors have unique access to emerging companies. As part of its ‘ADX One’ strategy to enhance market liquidity, the exchange continues to encourage the listing pipeline to provide investors with attractive opportunities to participate in the robust growth of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

Amir Abdellatif, Chief Executive Officer of Invictus Investment Company, said, "Invictus Investment’s listing on ADX’s Growth Market marks the beginning of our engagement with equity markets and gives investors access to our promising growth story. While initially focused on trading in Sudan, we have rapidly developed into a multi-continent operation. Today, we are making investments in warehouses, silos and logistics that will aid our international expansion plans, allowing us to broaden our trading in a greater variety of products and commodities. Listing on the ADX is an integral part of our growth journey, providing us with opportunities to raise capital and enhance our brand equity."