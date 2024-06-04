ABU DHABI: ADSS, the Abu Dhabi-based financial services firm, has become Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) trading member and offers access to locally listed equities. ADSS offers its clients the ability to trade in a diverse range of financial instruments, spanning global and regional equities, FX, metals, global indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

This expansive portfolio provides its clients with access to a wide array of investment opportunities in the global markets. Ahead of joining ADX, ADSS expanded the licenses it holds with the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority to include four of their five category 1 licenses, making it a Trading Member for cash market and Trading and Clearing Member for the Derivatives Market of ADX.

“As a proudly Abu Dhabi-founded and headquartered broker, we are honoured to include stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on our platform. In recent years, ADX-listed stocks have ranked among the best performers and amongst most active in new IPOs in global markets, opening up new opportunities for our clients to further diversify their investment portfolios,” said Mahmood Al Mahmood, Chairman and Managing Director of ADSS. “Joining ADX will further support our growth strategy of expanding the offering to our client base, as we continue to harness cutting-edge technologies and meet the evolving needs of our clients with more personalised products and services.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “We are excited to welcome ADSS to the ADX family as our newest market member.

The inclusion of ADSS now brings the total number of market members on ADX to 33, further solidifying ADX’s commitment to enhancing investor choices and strengthening its investment ecosystem. We look forward to ADSS’s support and contribution in assisting more investors to strengthen their trading skills and achieve their investment goals and ambitions in Abu Dhabi and across the wider region.

Over 20,000 investors, 87% of whom are foreign investors, have entered the market since the year began; highlighting the strong reputation and trust ADX has built within the investment community.”