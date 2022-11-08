ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) reported its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2022, announcing a net profit was AED267.6 million, net technical profit of AED173.8 million, and net investment and other income of AED93.8 million.

Commenting on ADNIC’s performance, Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al-Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said, “ADNIC has delivered solid top-line growth with gross written premiums growing by 32.4% to AED4.29 billion with strong net profit. The performance was driven by robust growth in the commercial division of 50.7%, and stable growth in consumer lines of 10.0% despite pricing pressure and strong competition.”

“Our expense management continues to be robust and growth in expenses of 12.2% is lower than premium growth. We continue to make investments in new technologies and capabilities in the digital space. Sustainability will remain a key pillar of ADNIC’s strategy moving forward, and we will continue to ensure sustainable operation and practices across our business, community and the environment in which we operate.”

“I would like to thank all our partners and stakeholders for their continuous support that helps ADNIC be one of the UAE’s most trusted insurers. We are grateful for the guidance received by the UAE’s leadership and extend our sincere gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

Ahmad Idris, CEO of ADNIC, said, ” Our hard work is reflected by various recognitions and ratings assigned to the company in the past period. AM Best affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of “A” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of ADNIC with a stable outlook. ADNIC is also rated “A” with stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s.”

He added, “We remain committed to engaging strongly with all stakeholders with our various initiatives in areas including Emiratisation, health & wellbeing, climate change and giving back to the local community. The ADNIC team is developing strategies to contribute to Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s transition to net-zero by 2050.”