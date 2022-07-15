Riyadh – Academy of Learning Company will begin the listing and trading of its shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday, 18 July.

The stock will be trading on Tadawul’s Parallel Market (Nomu) under the symbol 9541, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

Tadawul noted that Academy of Learning’s shares will have daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

The Saudi stock market recently announced that Keir International will also commence trading on Nomu next week.

