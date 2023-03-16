PHOTO
Abu Dhabi TAQA's new dividend policy: fixed payment for utilities, variable for oil & gas
The company is to amend its dividend policy for 2023-2025 to add variable payout based on oil and gas earnings and a fixed dividend for utilities
March 16, 2023
