Saudi Arabia-based Abdullah Al-Othaim Investment Company (AOIC) has decided to reschedule the roadshow and book building process for the company's planned Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO roadshow was originally planned to commence on May 26.

The rescheduling is in the interest of selecting the best suitable window to offer and list the company's shares, the company said in a statement.

Further updates regarding the timeline for the listing process will be announced in due course. In the meantime, the company will continue to work on implementing its strategic expansion plan, seizing new investment opportunities to grow the business, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).