Egypt - The Cabinet discussed on Wednesday the legislative amendments proposed on the capital gains tax with some government and industry stakeholders, including the Financial Regulatory Authority and the Egyptian Capital Market Association.

Some of the amendments that were agreed upon include tax files and approved costs, specifically the share acquisition price upon implementation, the mandatory costs, the additional cost for natural persons only; as well as the initial offerings, which include the acquisition cost of shares, the initial offering of capital increase, and share swaps.

The proposal also included tax treatment of investment funds, including cash and fixed income investment funds, equity funds, venture capital funds, and charity funds, in addition to cash dividends.

