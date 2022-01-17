CAIRO - Egypt is considering issuing bonds in Japan for the first time, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The issue was discussed during talks between Egypt's finance and minister and the Japanese ambassador in Cairo.

The ministry release added that the issuance was part of plans to issue "various medium and long-term government bonds, targeting new instruments such as sukuk, sustainable development bonds and green bonds".

