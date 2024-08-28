ABU DHABI - The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced today an auction of Monetary Bills (M-Bills) on 2nd September, 2024.

The auction includes four issues of M-Bills Treasury bonds.

According to CBUAE data, the first issue for 28 days will be up to AED2,000 million, the second for 42 days will be up to AED2,500 million, the third for 126 days will be up to AED4,500 million, and the fourth for 294 days will be up to AED8,500 million.

The issue date will be on 4th September 2024, with the maturity date for the first issue due on 2nd October 2024, the second issue on 16th October 2024, the third issue on 8th January 2024, and the fourth issue on 25th June 2025.

The CBUAE announces 26 Monetary Bills (M-Bills) tenders during the current year.