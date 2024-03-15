ABU DHABI - The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced an auction of Monetary Bills (M-Bills) on 18th March, 2024. The auction includes four issues of M-Bills Treasury bonds.

The first issue for 28 days will be up to AED3,000 million; the second for 70 days will be up to AED2,000 million; and the third for 128 days will be up to AED3,000 million.

The fourth issue for 238 days will be for up to AED 4,000 million.

The Issue Date will be on 20th March, with maturity date of the first issue due on 17th April 2024, the second issue on 29th May 2024, the third issue on 24th July 2024, and the fourth issue on 13th November 2024.