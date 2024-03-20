The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to maintain interest rates at 5.50% during its upcoming two-day monetary policy meeting, concluding on 20 March.

This expectation is supported by higher-than-expected inflation data and signs of improvement in the labour market, which could potentially lead to increased inflation, according to a report by Emirates NBD Research.

Furthermore, comments from Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, suggest a firm commitment to ensuring that inflation trends downward before considering any interest rate cuts, the report stated.

However, the report also anticipates three 0.25% rate cuts in 2024, with the first expected to occur during the June meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

