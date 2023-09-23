The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued treasury bills valued at QR500 million ($137 million) for a short maturity period.

The treasury bills are distributed for a week, maturing on September 28, with an interest rate of 5.7550%.

The central bank had issued earlier this month treasury bills totalling QR1 billion, Qatar News Agency reported.

The central bank has kept its interest rates unchanged, following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to pause rate adjustments in its latest meeting.

“[The] Qatar Central Bank has assessed the current monetary requirements of the State of Qatar and has decided to continue with the current interest rates,” a statement said.

