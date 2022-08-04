ABU DHABI - The value of gold reserve of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) rose by 1.63 percent in the first five months of the year, according to the apex latest statistics.

The figures, which were released today, showed that the CBUAE's reserve of the yellow metal reached AED12.107 billion by end of May, rising AED194 million during the January-May period as compared with AED11.913 billion by end of December 2021.

The reserve of gold grew exponentially to AED8.961 billion by end of 2020 from AED4 billion by end of 2019.