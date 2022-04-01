Petrol prices in the UAE have increased by 50 fils per litre for April 2022, as compared to the previous month. This comes a month after prices rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time for March since the country liberalised oil prices in August 2015.

Category Price per litre (April) Price per litre (March) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.74 Dh3.23 + 51 fils Special 95 petrol Dh3.62 Dh3.12 + 50 fils E-Plus 91 petrol Dh3.55 Dh3.05 + 50 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in April will cost you around Dh30 more than it did in March.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (April) Full tank cost (March) Super 98 Dh190.74 Dh164.73 Special 95 Dh184.62 Dh159.12 E-plus Dh181.05 Dh155.55

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (April) Full tank cost (March) Super 98 Dh231.88 Dh200.26 Special 95 Dh224.44 Dh193.44 E-plus Dh220.1 Dh189.1

Average fuel tank capacity: 74

Category Full tank cost (April) Full tank cost (March) Super 98 Dh276.76 Dh239.02 Special 95 Dh267.88 Dh230.88 E-plus Dh262.7 Dh225.7

The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternative fuels.

