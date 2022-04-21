Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources will organize a virtual workshop entitled "Explore the Future of Mining Industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" on Thursday, 21 April 2022, in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment and the Embassy of South Africa.

The workshop comes a few weeks before the Ministry's participation in the Investing in African Mining Indaba Conference, which will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, from 9-12 May 2022.

Numerous investment opportunities will be promoted during the workshop and announced subsequently during the Indaba Conference.



In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the Kingdom aims to develop mining to become a third pillar of the country’s industry and a global logistics hub by maximizing the mining sector’s contribution to the economy.

Mining opportunities for minerals such as copper, zinc, gold, silver and lead in the Kingdom are estimated to be worth a potential five trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion).



The Ministry’s participation in the Investing in African Mining Indaba Conference aims to promote promising investment opportunities in the Saudi mining sector. In 2021, the Ministry issued the revised Mining Investment Law, which now supports a clear, transparent process for license applications and approvals.

The new law also ensures that sustainable practices are a foremost priority for new mining operators as they apply for licenses.



To join the workshop, please visit https://bit.ly/3OlF3Nf