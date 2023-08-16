Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports fell in June to a 21-month low, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Wednesday.

The world's largest oil exporter saw exports fall by 124,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 6.8 million in June.

Saudi production also declined slightly to 9.96 million bpd, which is a 19-month low.

JODI data is compiled from figures provided Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members monthly.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia, said it will extend its voluntary oil production cut of one million barrels per day until September.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

