Fuel costs in South Africa are set to rise from Wednesday, 3 December. Both grades of petrol will increase by 29c per litre; diesel prices will climb by between 65c and 85c per litre.

The expected hike comes ahead of the busy festive season and underscores growing pressure on consumers already facing rising living costs.

Industry-level data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) suggests that fuel under-recoveries have built up during November, largely due to higher international product prices, despite modest support from a slightly stronger rand.

Estimates from other industry sources point to slightly different adjustments depending on fuel grade and location.

For coastal areas, 95-octane petrol is projected to cost roughly R20.54 per litre, while inland prices for 93-octane may reach around R21.17. Wholesale 50 ppm diesel is expected to rise to about R19.23 per litre at the coast and R19.99 inland.

Transport operators, businesses and consumers reliant on fuel should prepare for a significant monthly jump in energy costs, with ripple effects likely across logistics, freight and household budgets.

