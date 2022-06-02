AMMAN — The government’s fuel pricing committee at the Energy Ministry on Tuesday decided to raise the prices of a number of fuel derivatives for June, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported

Based on the committee's decision, the price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will see a price increase of 35 fils in June, selling at JD0.920, compared with JD0.885 in May.

The price per litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will be increased by 60 fils to reach JD1.18 in June, against JD1.12 in May.

The price of one litre of diesel and kerosene will see a price increase to sell at JD0.685 in June, instead of JD0.650.

The increase in the price of one litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline and unleaded 90-octane gasoline accounted for 22 and 14 per cent respectively, while diesel and kerosene accounted for 11 per cent.

The price of gas cylinders will remain at JD7 as usual, despite the actual cost price standing at JD11.85.

The current prices of fuel derivatives in the Kingdom are calculated considering that the cost of a barrel of crude Brent oil has increased to $112.7 in May compared with $104.4 in April.

This came during the committee’s monthly meeting to determine the prices of fuel derivatives in the local market for the period of June 1 to 30, reviewing international prices of crude oil and oil derivatives during May and comparing them with that of April.

Local fuel prices applied for May are about 250 fils per litre of 90-octane gasoline, 270 fils per litre of 95-octane gasoline, and 330 fils per litre for diesel and kerosene.

The prices of both types of gasoline remained fixed from the beginning of February until the end of April, when they increased in May by 35 fils only.

In contrast, the prices of diesel and kerosene remained fixed from the beginning of November 2021 until the end of April then it increased during May by 35 fils only.

The decision to maintain prices unchanged came despite the significant spike in global prices of oil derivatives, as well as the rise in import costs as a result of high shipping costs and lack of supplies, leading to a large gap between local and global prices.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

