Poland is ready to help Germany import non-Russian oil, its climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday, as its Western neighbour aims to find alternative to Russian supplies after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

"We are ready to express our solidarity with Germany...and support them in their complete departure from oil, from Russian resources," Moskwa told state owned Polskie Radio.

