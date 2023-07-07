VIENNA— Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais said that four countries including Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Brunei and Mexico have been consulted so far to join the organization.



The secretary general revealed the organization’s aspirations to increase the number of its member states in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 8th OPEC International Seminar which kicked off in Vienna.



Al Ghais said that the consultations with new countries from outside the organization has been instrumental in strengthening the cohesion of OPEC. “The organization does not target joining of a certain number of countries, but targeting countries that have the same strategic objectives of preserving and stabilising oil markets,” he said.



The OPEC chief noted that four countries that were consulted have been in solidarity with the organisation since 2017. “They have gone through qualitative challenges during the collapse of the markets and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Therefore all of these countries have the common goal that is in the interest of stabilising the oil markets,” he added.

