Muscat: The total amount of the Sultanate of Oman’s oil exports until the end of July 2023 amounted to about 178,956,300 barrels, calculating the average price per barrel at 80.5 US dollars, while oil production amounted to 223,544,500 barrels.

Data issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information indicated that total crude oil production decreased by 1.5 percent to reach 174, 642,500 barrels. While the total production of oil condensates increased by 6.6 percent, recording 48,902,100 barrels, while the average daily production of oil reached 1,054,500 barrels until the end of last July.

China topped the countries importing Omani oil with total exports amounting to 163, 167, 900 barrels, followed by Japan with 5,845,400 barrels, then India with 2,716,200 barrels, and Korea with 1,951,600 barrels. While exports to other countries amounted to 5,275,100 barrels.

On the other hand, the total domestic production and import of natural gas amounted to 30,914,500,000 as of the end of last July, an increase of 1.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022, amounting to 30, 485, 400,000 cubic meters, and its uses for industrial projects amounted to 18,102,100,000 cubic meters.

The total use of natural gas for: oil fields reached 7,865,400,000 cubic meters, power generation stations 4,794,600,000 cubic meters, and industrial areas 152, 500,000 cubic meters.

It is noteworthy that the non-associated production of natural gas, including imports, amounted to 24,713,300,000 cubic meters , while the associated production amounted to 6, 201,200,000 cubic meters.

