TUNIS - Libyan Oil Minister Mohamed Oun said on Thursday that National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanalla was withholding production data from him, raising doubts over figures he issued last week.

The minister's office told Reuters last week that Libyan oil output had fallen to 100,000-150,000 barrels per day (bpd) as a result of an oil blockade by groups aligned with eastern factions. He later said it was 700,000 bpd.

Oun was speaking on Thursday at a Cabinet meeting of the Government of National Unity (GNU), which is based in Tripoli, in a published video. He said it was unacceptable that he no know the accurate figures before next week's OPEC meeting.

In response, GNU prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah said he agreed with Oun and wanted to change the NOC board.

The NOC did not respond to requests for comment.

The leadership of NOC is one of Libya's so-called sovereign positions, meaning that under a 2015 political agreement it can only be changed with the approval of two legislative bodies that have taken opposing political stances in the conflict.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Grant McCool)