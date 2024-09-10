SINGAPORE - Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) was the top jet fuel supplier to northwestern Europe last year and is looking to expand its share in refined fuel consumption in some other markets as well, its managing director of international marketing said on Monday.

"We think we took a substantial market share in that region. Now we think there is a good opportunity for a lot of products to have a market share in some markets," Shaikh Khaled Ahmad Al Sabah, told the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

