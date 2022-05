The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by eight cents to US$117.22 per barrel on Monday as opposed to US$117.14 last Friday, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation as saying Tuesday.

In the global market, the price of the Brent crude dropped by US$6.45 to US$105.94 per barrel, the same with the West Texas Intermediate, which fell by US$6.68 to US$103.09 pb.